LITTLE ROCK — Commissioner of State Lands Tommy Land announced that his office will auction tax-delinquent land in Craighead County at 10 a.m. March 16. The auction will be held at the Hilton Garden Inn, Ozark and Delta rooms in Jonesboro, with registration beginning at 9:30 a.m.
This year, the COSL office will auction two years’ worth of properties to catch up with the year of auctions missed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prospective bidders can find an online public auction catalog, including a buyer’s guide; statutes governing sales; auction date, time and location; and a complete listing of parcels offered, on the commissioner’s website, www.cosl.org, The catalog is regularly updated.
The website also includes an instructional video demonstrating how to research information about each parcel available for sale.
“We open the bidding at the amount of taxes, penalties and interest due,” Land said. “Anyone who has delinquent property going up for auction should be aware they only have 10 business days after the auction to redeem property sold there.”
Bidders must register for the auction, but the registration is free. The first $100 of any parcel’s purchase price must be paid in cash, while the remainder may be paid by cash, check or credit card.
“Property taxes help fund schools, roads, libraries and public services including ambulances,” Land said.
Properties that do not sell at auction will appear on the COSL’s post-auction sales list 30 days after the auction date. From there, they can be purchased through an online auction system. Another instructional video on the COSL website demonstrates that process to bidders.
Owners of delinquent parcels may redeem those delinquent taxes online using a credit or debit card.
Those who prefer to pay by check or money order can print a petition to redeem from the website or call the office at 501-324-9422 to request the petition, which must accompany their payment.
