Craighead County youth wins in statewide 4-H photography contest

LITTLE ROCK — Winners were recently announced for the 2023 Ross Photography Contest sponsored by Arkansas 4-H. For the contest, 4-H members are asked to submit photos of Arkansas subjects in four categories: Color Living, Color Non-Living, Black and White Living and Black and White Non-Living. For the contest, living subjects are limited to people and animals.
Asa Eddington, 13, of Jonesboro who is a member of the Craighead County Homeschool 4-H Club, was the first-place winner in the Black and White Non-Living category. Eddington, whose photos swept the county competition, received $250 for his photograph of a dandelion.
According to Craighead County Extension Agent Maleigha Cook, Eddington has been interested in photography for a few years but this was his first time to enter the annual photo contest.
Cook also noted that Eddington plans to use his prize money, the $250 along with the four $10 prizes he won at the county level, to help pay for a mission trip he plans to take this summer to Nicaragua.
The Ross Photography Contest is named in honor of photographer and philanthropist, the late Jane Ross. The 2023 contest drew 465 student participants, with 50 of the state’s 75 counties represented. Of the entrants, 209 were new participants.
Evelynn Wallace, 9, of Sebastian County took Best in Show for her photograph of a brown cow, which also took first place in the Color Living category.
Other first-place winners included Braylei Griffin in Washington County for Black and White Living and David Culver in Franklin County for Color Non-Living.
All winning photographs can be viewed in the Division of Agriculture Flickr album at bit.ly/3nWbE3S.
