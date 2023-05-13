Craighead County youth wins in statewide 4-H photography contest

Asa Eddington, 13, of Jonesboro won first place in the Black and White Non-Living category of the 2023 Ross Photography Contest sponsored by Arkansas 4-H. Eddington is a member of the Craighead County Homeschool 4-H Club

 Courtesy of the Arkansas Division of Agriculture.

LITTLE ROCK — Winners were recently announced for the 2023 Ross Photography Contest sponsored by Arkansas 4-H. For the contest, 4-H members are asked to submit photos of Arkansas subjects in four categories: Color Living, Color Non-Living, Black and White Living and Black and White Non-Living. For the contest, living subjects are limited to people and animals.

Asa Eddington, 13, of Jonesboro who is a member of the Craighead County Homeschool 4-H Club, was the first-place winner in the Black and White Non-Living category. Eddington, whose photos swept the county competition, received $250 for his photograph of a dandelion.