Craighead named top Farm Bureau county

HOT SPRINGS — Craighead County is the state’s top county Farm Bureau organization for 2022. Arkansas Farm Bureau President Rich Hillman and Vice President Mike Freeze presented the organization’s President’s Award to Craighead Farm Bureau President Drew Davis on Dec. 1 at the 88th Annual Arkansas Farm Bureau Convention at the Hot Springs Convention Center.
“Receiving the President’s Award is such an honor for our county,” said Davis. “Our staff and members work exceptionally hard all year long to support our community and carry out the mission of Farm Bureau. This recognition is the direct result of that hard work, we’re very proud to receive it today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.