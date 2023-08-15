JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the names of graduates for the Spring 2023 semester. Students living in Craighead County outside Jonesboro and the A-State campus who earned bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree.
Bachelor of Arts
Lauren Peel of Monette in communication studies, Dilynn Strickland of Monette in computer science, Davanna Gargaro of Bono with high honors and Mattiea Robinson of Brookland, both in criminology, Lindsey Norman of Bono with highest honors in economics, Elizabeth Ott of Lake City in English and Faith Brooks of Caraway in psychology.
Bachelor of Fine Arts
Cassie Watson of Bono in art.
Bachelor of General Studies
Cassie Watson of Bono, Tonekea Pruitt of Brookland, Raven Dawson of Caraway and Kayla Rolland of Lake City.
Bachelor of Music Education
Cassidy Gage of Brookland in vocal music.
Bachelor of Science
Halle Rich of Bono with honors, honors program and Taylor Gipson of Monette with high honors, both in biological sciences; Braidyn Milner of Bono with high honors and Autumn Courtney and Madison Taylor with high honors both of Lake City, all in communication disorders; Nicholas Tate of Brookland with high honors, honors program in computer science; Gracye Cureton of Cash with honors in health studies; Nicholas Tate of Brookland with high honors, honors program in mathematics; and Jonathan Milligan of Lake City in wildlife, fisheries and conservation.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Tanner Qualls of Brookland in agricultural business.
Bachelor of Science in Education
Alexandra Dye of Bay and Cameron Johann Bono with honors, both in elementary education; and Ashton Smallman of Brookland, Breanna McCollum of Caraway and Melanie Cheesman with high honors and Tiffany Fulcher with high honors, honors program, both of Lake City, all in mid-level education.
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Jacob Oster of Bay and Jacob Johnson of Caraway.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Macie Reynolds of Bono with honors, Aryana Farmer of Brookland, Carson Smith of Lake City with honors and Kaitlyn Fry of Monette with honors.
Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Science
Bachelor of Social Work
Gattlin Elam and Juanita Hopkins, both of Monette.
