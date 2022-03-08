JONESBORO — Arkansas State University recently announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Fall Commencement.
Students living in Craighead County who received bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree.
Undergraduates with a 4.0 grade point average are designated with highest honors. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated with high honors, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated with honors.
Bachelor of Arts:
Steven Brimlett, with honors, Bethany Hall, Archit Jain, Kandace Moore, Caroline Proffer and Rikesha Roberson, all of Jonesboro, all criminology; Heather Cooper of Jonesboro, communication studies; Skyler Bailey of Jonesboro, with high honors, economics; Catherine Fleming of Jonesboro, English; Melissa Palumbo of Jonesboro, environmental studies; William Colston, Jeydon Riggs, with high honors, and Jamaica Walker, all of Jonesboro, all history; Oscar Quiroz of Jonesboro, music; Tiffany Cunningham and Garrett Swindle, both of Jonesboro, both political science; Jaden Baker of Egypt and Kaleigh Remillard of Jonesboro, both psychology; Wakonda Cox of Brookland and Caroline Proffer and Jessica Whitley both of Jonesboro, all sociology; and Mallory Smith of Bono and Hayden Boles of Jonesboro, both theater.
Bachelor of Fine Arts:
Megan Weaver of Bono, with honors, art; and Alliyah Kirkwood of Jonesboro, graphic design.
Bachelor of General Studies:
Bailee Crowe and Mickeal Quillman Jr., both of Bono, and Glenn Armstrong, Korie Bryant, De’Angelis Bullard, John Drake, Alicia Kimbrough, Clay Mullins, Brian Odom, Dawson Riede, Clinton Roberts, Alexis Scott, Shanei Sloan, Emily Smith, Grace Spears, Candy Swope and Alexander White, all of Jonesboro.
Bachelor of Music:
Larry Heyl of Brookland and Joanna Conrad of Jonesboro, with honors.
Bachelor of Music Education:
Sarah Joiner of Jonesboro, instrumental music.
Bachelor of Science:
Kalee King, with high honors, Shawn King and Mary Lester, all of Jonesboro, all biological sciences; Joshua Adlong, Myka Laws, with honors, Felicia Moore and Abby Phillips, all of Jonesboro, all business administration; Dale Hartmann, State University, chemistry; Courtney Stage of Bono, Tyreka Bradley Amber Fahr, Shaila Masterson, Zechang Xiang, Yangyang Xue and Wuyi Zhang, all of Jonesboro, and Darby Wray of Lake City, all clinical laboratory science; Matthew Bennett of Brookland and Moses Abdulai of Jonesboro, both computer and information technology; Thomas McCall of Lake City, computer science; Glenda Childs, Heather Cooper, David Crawford and Ryan James, with honors, all of Jonesboro, all creative media production; Serey Tes of Jonesboro, dietetics; Francis Armstrong and Daniel Haddock, both of Jonesboro, both engineering technology; Nicklaus Aumann and Princeton Pitts, both of Jonesboro both exercise science; Anna Zecman of Bono and Malath Bugshan of Jonesboro, with highest honors, both finance; Shakira Crawford of Jonesboro, health promotion; Leah Carter, with honors, and Walter Ochello, both of Jonesboro, both health studies; Wyatt Morris of Bono and Michele Gleason and Donald Waterworth Jr., both of Jonesboro, both management; Charles Brotherton, Ellen Ito Bing, Daiki Shibayama and Callie Weaver, all of Jonesboro, all marketing; Amelia Singh of Jonesboro, with high honors, honors program, mathematics; Terra Chaney, Paige Diebold, Claudia Gonzalez and Brittany Martin, with high honors, all of Jonesboro, all psychology; Jordan Miller of Jonesboro, sport management; and Emil Skaggs of Brookland, with high honors, Andrew Kosinski and Krista Pittman, with highest honors, both of Jonesboro, and Valeria Aguilar Luna of State University, all strategic communications.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture:
Colin Roessler of Jonesboro, agricultural business; Reid Lane of Brookland, agricultural studies; Lauren Ferguson and Alexandria Martillo, with high honors, both of Jonesboro, both animal science; and John Browning of Bono and Jimmy DuVall of Jonesboro, both plant and soil science.
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering:
Abdulmajeed Alnumasi of Jonesboro and Kobe Ray of State University.
Bachelor of Science in Education:
Hope Barnes of Jonesboro, with honors, elementary education; Carissa Woodall of Jonesboro, with honors, English; Nicole Ross of Brookland, physical education; and Joseph Brown of Jonesboro, social science.
Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering:
Kayden Boyle of Bono, with highest honors, Jacob Hardage of Jonesboro and Dan Merci Kilula of State University, with high honors.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing:
Briana Cook, Media Hollywood, Justin Lynch, Sarah Colbert and Elizabeth O’Neil, all of Jonesboro.
Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Science:
Ashley DeLong and Madison Tyer, both of Jonesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.