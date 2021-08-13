JONESBORO — Arkansas State University recently released the names of student graduates for the spring 2021 semester.
Students from Craighead County outside Jonesboro who received undergraduate degrees and certifications are listed by category.
Bachelor of Applied Science: Dylan Lee Cobb of Lake City with high honors in organizational supervision.
Bachelor of Arts: MaKensie Alice Walker of Monette with honors/honors program in English.
Bachelor of General Studies: Christopher Hampton Jr. of Bay, Amy Reeves of Bono, Kolby Lamberson of Brookland and Trevor Matheny of Monette.
Bachelor of Music Education: Heather Warren of Bono in instrumental music.
Bachelor of Science: Sheila Whitlock of Bay in marketing; Whitley Cox in communication disorders and Hallie Henderson in biological sciences, both of Bono; Zoe Bryan in psychology, Allison Cantrell in creative media production, Taylor Collins in mathematics, Emily Marshall with honors/honors program, and Callie Phipps, both in clinical laboratory science, and Kolton Wheaton in finance, all of Brookland; Ashlynn Crews in marketing and Jade Williams in communication disorders, both of Lake City; and Avery Uthoff of Monette with honors in communication disorders.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture: Jaclyn Cooper in animal science and Kourtney Smith in agricultural business, both of Bono.
Bachelor of Science in Education: Sophia Rottinghaus of Bay with highest honors in English, Alexis Primm of Bono in elementary education; Corey Anderson and Katie Medine Anderson, both in mid-level education, and Kamari Gramling with high honors, and Heather Smith with honors, both in elementary education, all of Brookland; and April Booth of Caraway with honors in mid-level education.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing: Madison Johnson, Elizabeth Patterson with honors and Erin Tilley with honors, all in Brookland.
Bachelor of Social Work: Destiny Hopper of Bono, Mallori Miller and Princess Toney, both of Brookland, and Hannah Yarbrough of Lake City with honors.
Associate of Science: Stephanie Holsten of Brookland and Taylor Gipson of Monette.
Associate of Applied Science: Emilee Redmond of Brookland as a physical therapist assistant.
Addiction Studies certification: Justin Ferguson, Page Hunter and Emily Snell, all of Brookland.
Family Nurse Practitioner, Post Master’s certification: Tracy Tucker of Caraway.
Swift Coding certification: Hayden Azlin of Bay.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.