JONESBORO – Arkansas State University recently announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at summer commencement, held Aug. 12 in First National Bank Arena.
Residents of Craighead County earning bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree. Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating with highest honors, those with a 3.8-3.99 GPA graduated with high honors, and those with a 3.6-3.79 GPA graduated with honors.
Bachelor of Arts
Wendy Onek of Jonesboro in history; Samuel Lawhon and Spencer Rawlins, both of Jonesboro, both in music; and Wakonda Cox of Brookland and Tiffany Easter, Lizbeth Moyeda, Keira Price and Anna Taylor, all of Jonesboro, all in psychology.
Bachelor of Fine Arts:
Gavin Williams and Kaitlyn Langley, both of Bono, both in graphic design.
Bachelor of General Studies
Meredith Greathouse of Brookland and Bruce Delaney Jr., Taillor Lockhart, Madeline Martin with high honors, Crystall Merlino, Jamillia Perrigin and Kameshia Stinnett, all of Jonesboro.
Bachelor of Music Education
Sophia Kathryn Moore of Jonesboro in instrumental music.
Bachelor of Science
Grace Acred of Jonesboro and Rikki Smith of Lake City, both in accounting; Drew Raymer and Alyson Shipp, both of Jonesboro, both in business administration; Dallon O’Donohue of Jonesboro in business economics; Joshua Redden of Brookland, Timothy Mooney of Jonesboro and Katherine Grimm and CadenceRutherford, both of State University, all in clinical laboratory science; Chelsea Tipton of Jonesboro with high honors in communication disorders; Ciaran Dooley of Jonesboro in creative media production; Michael Kemp of Jonesboro in engineering technology; Seth Ishmael of Bono and Cortley Darby, Mackenzie Ergle, Leah Grimes, William Martin, Kendall Maxwell with highest honors, Lauren Mitchell, Jose Munoz, Teresa Reed and Bryson Woods with honors, all of Jonesboro, all in exercise science; Taylor Hammett of Brookland and Easton Householder and: Jaycie Smith, both of Jonesboro, all in finance; Hunter Roper with honors and Quinton Sanders, both of Jonesboro, both in marketing; Alyssa Brockway of Brookland with high honors and Kendra Cobb of Jonesboro, both in psychology; and Aaron Mobley of Jonesboro in sport management.
Bachelor of Science in Education
Molly Dinet of Jonesboro with honors in elementary education and Keyla Hernandez of Jonesboro in physical education.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Stephanie Camp and Ashton Chaplain, both of Brookland, and Jessica Adkins, Morgan Blessing, Lakayla Bragg, Leslie Burke, Rile Grogan, Lindsey Hall, Haley Huyck, Breuana Light, Amanda Mitchem, Jessica Saito, Heather Southe and Emma Watkins, all of Jonesboro.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Blane Baugh of Jonesboro in plant and soil science and Mackenzie Wilson of Jonesboro in animal science.
Bachelor of Science in Radiologic Science
Joshua Wallace Beardsley with high honors, Haley Conaway with honors, Aaron Mondragon with high honors, Tiffany Nguyen with honors, Molly Poe, Charles Selfors with high honors, Nathan Spence and Saraid Vasquez, all of Jonesboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.