JONESBORO – Arkansas State University recently announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at summer commencement, held Aug. 12 in First National Bank Arena.

Residents of Craighead County earning bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree. Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating with highest honors, those with a 3.8-3.99 GPA graduated with high honors, and those with a 3.6-3.79 GPA graduated with honors.