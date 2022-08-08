JONESBORO — Arkansas State University recently announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at spring commencement, held May 7 in Centennial Bank Stadium.
Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated as graduating with highest honors.
Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 graduated with high honors, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 graduated with honors.
Students from Craighead County outside of Jonesboro and the A-State campus earning bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture:
Anna Roemer with honors and Christian Cullum, both of Bono, both in agricultural business.
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering:
Bachelor of Science in Education:
Courtney Arford with high honors in English, Alexis Stone in mathematics and Derek Bodenhamer in social science, all of Brookland.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing:
Bailey Coles of Brookland with honors/honors program, and Weslan Colbert and Jessica Johnson both of Monette.
Bachelor of Social Work:
Myka Morgan of Bay and Kimberly McCall of Lake City with honors.
Bachelor of Arts:
Alecia Taylor of Brookland in criminology, Dillon Boatman of Lake City with high honors in computer science, Leslie Conner of Brookland and Brittany Tucker of Caraway, both in English, and Nicholas Patrick Davis of Lake City in music.
Bachelor of Fine Arts:
Madison Riddle of Brookland with honors in graphic design.
Bachelor of General Studies:
Blake Bartholomae, Katelyn Hancock and Shelby Taylor, all of Brookland.
Bachelor of Science:
Anna Roemer of Bono, with honors, and Christopher Lavespere of Brookland, both in accounting, Jessica Beatty of Brookland in biological sciences, Andrew Whitmire of Bono in business administration, Sydney McCord with highest honors/honors program, and Katelyn White, both of Brookland, both in communication disorders, Lucas Passmore of Bono in global supply chain management, Lindsey Hill of Bono in health studies, Kristin Helms of Black Oak in management, Madlynne Minton of Bono in psychology and Cody Preston of Bono with high honors in strategic communications.
