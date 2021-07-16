JONESBORO — Arkansas State University in Jonesboro recently announced the list of graduates for the spring 2021 semester.
Craighead County students earning doctoral degrees listed by degree were:
Master of Accountancy: Armaan Dharani of Jonesboro.
Master of Arts: Alexsis Mross of Jonesboro, biological sciences; James Ottoson of Jonesboro, English, Dominique Hallett of Jonesboro and Lauren Willette of State University, heritage studies; and Joel Deere and Dylan Travis, both of Jonesboro, political science.
Master of Arts in Teaching: Amanda Whitley of Brookland, Lucas Balderas, Keri Gibson and Erica Sheets, all of Jonesboro, and Abbie Buck of Lake City.
Master of Business Administration: Jennifer Caples, Jeffrey Lawshe, Jacqueline Lockhert, Cullen Ray and Joshua Reynolds, all of Jonesboro.
Master of Engineering Management: Duaa Nawafleh of Brookland and Corey Bevis, Rukshal Bohara and Juan Cubero, all of Jonesboro.
Master of Public Administration: Christina Harvey and Jamie Shaw, both of Jonesboro.
Master of Science: Cherri Gaston and Leah Lewert-Taylor, both of Jonesboro, college student personnel services; Sai Gandavarapu, Nauman Jiwani, Cody Mace, Shyam Valivarthy and Chaoyu Zhang, all of Jonesboro, computer science; Sara Saucedo of State University, environmental sciences; Jody Barker of Jonesboro, media management; Shannon Cunningham of Jonesboro, molecular biosciences; Toby Stipp of Brookland and Billy Dromgoole and Blake Higdon, both of Jonesboro, psychological science; Forrest Merrill and Tanner Vick, both of Jonesboro, sport administration; and Kevin Kaczmarek Jr. and Jake Pendergist, both of Jonesboro, strategic communications.
Master of Science in Agriculture: Derek Dittlinger and Samuel King, both of Jonesboro, general agriculture.
Master of Science in Education: Jana Hoffpauir of Jonesboro, curriculum and instruction; Kenneth Black, Melanie Griffey and Jon Newman, all of Jonesboro, educational leadership; Carlee Collins of Jonesboro, reading; and Haley Gardner and Lelonah Mullins, both of Jonesboro, special education K-12.
Master of Science in Nursing: Amber Freeman of Bono, nursing; Merilu Keenum of Brookland, nursing; Kayley Baltz, nursing, Kaylynn Fain, nursing, Ruth Griffith, nursing, Kaylie Holland, nursing, Jordan Liljenquist, nurse anesthesia, Kaitlyn Mason, nursing, Crissie Overshine, nursing, Tara Stoner, nursing, and Alexis Tibbs, nursing, all of Jonesboro; and Cameron Leach of State University, nursing.
Master of Social Work: Kailey Bailey of Bono; Jessica Edwards, Justin Ferguson, Page Hunter and Emily Snell, all of Brookland; Haley Black, Shelia Clay, Taylor Coulter, Tameka Dollison, Megan Dunn, Deborah Eberwein, Heather Eberwein, Stephanie Lachat and Katelyn Ratley, all of Jonesboro; and Brandi Caffey and Amber Wolfe, both of State University.
