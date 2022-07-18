JONESBORO – Arkansas State University recently announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at spring commencement, held May 7 in Centennial Bank Stadium. Craighead County residents earning master’s degrees are listed by degree.
Master of Arts:
Mallory Black of Jonesboro in communication studies.
Master of Arts in Teaching:
Ashley Watkins of Bono and Jennifer French and Kevin Liles, both of Jonesboro.
Master of Business Administration:
Alec Carter of Jonesboro.
Master of Music:
Tyler Worsham of Jonesboro in music performance.
Master of Public Administration:
William Oliver III of Jonesboro.
Master of Science:
Anna Pieri of Brookland in biology; Quinn Darby and Adam Parker, both of Jonesboro, and Elizabeth Wilson of Brookland, all in psychological science; Loc Ho and Wenhao Zhou, both of Jonesboro, both in computer science; Johnathon Lally of Jonesboro in disaster preparedness and emergency management; Michael McFatter of Jonesboro in mathematics; and Whitney Williams of Jonesboro in strategic communications.
Master of Science in Agriculture:
Shanna Loyd of Arkansas State University in general agriculture.
Master of Science in Education:
Julie Cook, Tyler Golden, Samantha Joplin, Kalee Martin, Elizabeth Hudgens and Amy Waters, all of Jonesboro, all in educational leadership; Amber Hargett and Kaytlyn Wilson, both of Jonesboro, both in reading; Brianna Andrews, Casey Hogan and Tracy Gage, all of Jonesboro, and Kathleen Dillon of Bono, all in school counseling; and Haley Allen of Brookland in special education K-12.
Master of Science in Nursing:
Bryton Bolton, Katie Clements, Megan Harrell, Rachel Oakman, Jacob Rathbun, Clayton Thompson and Elise Young, all of Jonesboro, all in nurse anesthesia, and Hillary Davis, Abbie Hendrix, Lindsey Henley, Katherine Mellow, Rachel Orozco, Mary Peebles, Ashika Singh and Anna Sullivan, all of Jonesboro, all in nursing.
Master of Social Work:
Skyler Brewer, Charity Brown, Vivian Bryant, Kodi Herndon, Wendy McDonald, Emily Popp, Princess Toney, Justin Webb, Kieannah Wofford, all of Jonesboro, and Hannah Yarbrough of Lake City.
