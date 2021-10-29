JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has released the names of those students receiving associate’s and specialist’s degrees and certifications for the summer of 2021.
Craighead County students included are listed by degree or certification.
Associate of Arts
Maria De La Rosa and Madison Olivia Mayes, both of Jonesboro, both en route to bachelor’s degrees.
Associate of Science
Myka Morgan of Bay, Aleigha Bruno of Bono, Mitchell Price of Brookland, Mateo Galicia, Rachael Gardner, Keyla Almaraz, Tremain Harris Sr., Garrett Hillis, Halie Holt, Chanta Jemmott, Angelic Lara, Savannah Sharp, Allison Sterling Emma Thompson, Gary Warner, Caleb Watson and Haylee Yount, all of Jonesboro, and Matthew Schooley of Monette, all en route to bachelor’s degrees.
Associate of Applied Science
Aaliyah Thomas of Jonesboro in clinical laboratory science, and Mattison Appel, Keyston Beamon, Leah Carter, Madison Scudder, Candance Dobbins, Emily Taylor and Anna Spann, all of Jonesboro, and Samantha Gipson of Monette, all as occupational therapy assistants.
Associate of Applied Science-Nursing
Darvis Brown, Anna Hargrove and Ashley Howell-Fleming, all of Jonesboro.
Associate of General Studies
Lily Ann Emerick of Bay and Lathairio Haynes, Hattie Lindsey and Christie Ollis, all of Jonesboro.
Specialist in Education
Christina Pringle, Taylor Reid and Sherie Wilson, all of Jonesboro, all in educational leadership, and Ashleaha Farley and Keith Pringle, both of Jonesboro, both in reading.
Certifications
Ronald Bales, Sarah Bell and Tyler Ray Hester, all of Jonesboro, all in computed tomography; Andrea White of Jonesboro in gifted talented creative teaching; and Katie Reed of Jonesboro in neuropsychological testing.
