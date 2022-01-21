POCAHONTAS — Black River Technical College recently announced the names of students graduating on its campuses during the fall 2021 semester. Many of these students received multiple degrees and certifications.
Jonesboro graduates earning associate degrees included Leslie Ballentine, Jessica Brown, LeighAnne Carlile, Sarah Hobby, Breanna Hodge, Leah Johnson, Shania Junyor, Lucinda McQuay, Brittany Newby, Giang Nguyen, Amber Stokes and Ashly Tennyson.
Jonesboro students earning certifications only included Jackson Baker, Dakota Calderon, Hannah Carr, Gracelyn Crowe, Charley Cummings, Troy Ellison Jr., Natalie Lamb, Kara Moore, Mary Reves, Amanda Roelofs, William Spargo, Daniel Watson Jr., Justice Wilson, Katherine Wolford and Lashuna Woods.
Students in other parts of Craighead County receiving associate degrees included Carmen Davidson, Edward Evans and Loren Haney, all of Bono; Samantha Smith of Brookland and Michae Shreve of Lake City.
Those receiving certifications only were Susannah Abshier, Emily Chadwick, Samantha Hayes, Jeremy Lindsay and Richard Potter, all of Brookland; Glen Austin III of Caraway; Rachel McAnally and Eric Stonecipher, both of Cash; and Darrah Thompson and Abby Wilson, both of Monette.
