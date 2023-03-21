JONESBORO — Students on the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester at Arkansas State University have been announced. The list includes students with a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.
Students from Craighead County outside Jonesboro are listed by city.
Bay: Abigail Armstrong, Madison Brand, Paiton Burgess, Benjamin Roberts and Rolanka Vermeulen.
Bono: Alex Beck, Leah Bonham, Cassie Burks, Erin Davis, Micah Fisher, Rebecca Hazelwood, Cameron Johann, Danelly Orozco, Daniel Sheffield, Desi Ray Thurman and Cassie Watson.
Brookland: Acacia Bush, Camron Collins, Tylan Cox, Brayden Fountain, Abbey Hammons, Ryan Harrison, Tessa Holcomb, Rebekah Jones, Elexia Lucio, Kirsten Marshall, Misty Moye, Faythe Pacheco, Landon Perdue, Mattiea Robinson, Ashley Smelser, Andrew Thompson, Emma Whelchel, Grace Whitmire, Alexa Wofford and Colby Wood.
Caraway: Haley Bowman, Briley Douglas, Abram Haas, Breanna McCollum, Emily Stayton, Katie Towery and Gracye Cureton.
Lake City: Alexis Boatman, Ethan Boatman, Jacob Bowman, Austin Cottingham, Bryce Despain, Lilie Hatch, Josh Ridge, Carson Smith and Ashlynn Wright.
Monette: Laci Dewitt, Kaitlyn Fry and Dylan Stewart.
State University: Patryk Baran, Jordan Caraher, Petrus du Toit, Hannes Fahl, Dylan Grant, Nene Hashimoto, Kakujiro Ito, Kyle Johnson, Younghoon Kang, Riho Kawashima, Yuqi Liang, William Mensah, Sarah Millard, Kosuke Moriya, Javier Munoz, Ohka Nakaegawa, Fuka Noguchi, Atsuki Ohbuchi, Nawal Pandit, William Partain, Elizabeth Phillips, Ryota Sato, Jonathan Schaufler and Kaleb Webb.
