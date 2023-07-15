JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the names of students included on the chancellor’s list for the spring 2023 semester. The list recognizes undergraduate students who earned a perfect GPA of 4.0.
Craighead County students outside Jonesboro and the A-State campus included are listed by city.
Bay – Abigail Armstrong, Madison Brand, Paiton Burgess, Alexandra Dye and Brittany Wells.
Black Oak – Jacob Qualls.
Bono – Destiny Adams, Paige Cox, Rebecca Hazelwood, Cameron Johann, Jessica Waldrupe and Cassie Watson.
Brookland – Haley Killough, Elexia Lucio, Matthew Luster, Kirsten Marshall, Angel Monroe, Misty Moye, Ashton Smallman, Casey Smith, Gabriel Wood, Miah Wood and Brittany Woods.
Lake City – Alexis Boatman, Melanie Cheesman, Bryce Despain, Tiffany Fulcher, Ethan Hafer, Lilie Hatch, Alexis Lammers, Carson Smith, Madison Taylor and Ashlynn Wright.
Monette – Hanah Carle, Laci Dewitt and Taylor Gipson.
