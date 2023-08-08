JONESBORO — Arkansas State University has announced the names of students included on the dean’s list for the spring 2023 semester. The list recognizes undergraduate students who earned a GPA of 3.6 to 3.99.
Craighead County students outside Jonesboro and the A-State campus included are listed by city.
Bono – Crystal Barnes, Leah Bonham, Erin Davis, Melanie Ferguson, Micah Fisher, Ryleigh Gardner, Davanna Gargaro, Makayla Grissom, Alexandra Holland, Clayburne Modelevsky, Ryder Nolen, Macie Reynolds, Shay Sims and Thomas Welch.
Brookland – Tylan Cox, Taylor Faulkner, Brayden Fountain, Kathryn Harrison, Ryan Harrison, Kristen Hawkins, Elijah Mullins, Landon Perdue, Tanner Qualls, Sophia Rogers, Ashley Smelser and Zoe White.
Caraway – Haley Bowman, Raven Dawson and Emily Stayton.
Lake City – Alexis Butler, Austin Cottingham, Brooklynn Davidson, Sam Meurer and Kaden Tacker.
Monette – Gattlin Elam, Kaitlyn Fry, Lauren Peel and Dylan Stewart.
