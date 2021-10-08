JONESBORO — Arkansas State University recently released the names of those students graduating for the summer of 2021.
Craighead County students who received bachelor’s degrees are listed by degree.
Bachelor of Arts
Jaden Layne Rich of Bono with honors, Kendrick Edwards Jr. and Kaylee Perez, both of Jonesboro, all in communication studies; Austin Smith of Jonesboro in computer science; and Alexandra Baker of Jonesboro in criminology.
Bachelor of Fine Arts
Brittany Waters of Jonesboro with honors in graphic design.
Bachelor of General Studies
Sydney Stephenson of Brookland with high honors and Olivia Clark, Kylie Henderson, Jada Layman, Breuana Light, Matthew Schroeder, Nathaniel Simons, Michael Tuck, Tequila Lacy, Daniel Winn and Kyla Brown, all of Jonesboro.
Bachelor of Science
Kyle L. Harris of Jonesboro in accounting; Amanda Lally, Hailey Little, Hailey Little and Hayley Wilkinson with high honors, all of Jonesboro, all in business administration; Wynter Jones and Tanjala Robinson, both of Jonesboro, both in creative media production; Marina Byrns, Bailey Morgan and Kristen Sink, all of Jonesboro, all in dietetics; Jacob Carmichael of Black Oak, Emilee Redmond of Brookland with high honors, Ashlan BoBo with honors, Samantha Childers, William Davidson, Cole Duncan, Gilliam French with honors, Anna Quinn, Noel Walters and Kailey Williams with high honors, all of Jonesboro, all in exercise science; Kathryne Bowers, Jacob Gonzales and Erin Harrison, all of Jonesboro, and Dylan Hurst of Lake City, all in finance; Jessica Vaughn of Jonesboro in health studies; Chloe Coffman,: Elizabeth Kincannon with honors and Victoria Lawson with honors, all in Jonesboro, all in interdisciplinary studies; Abbigail Hicks of Jonesboro with honors, honors program in management; Donald Mayes Jr. of Jonesboro in marketing; Maddison Smith of Lake City in multimedia journalism; and Kirsten Plunkett of Bono, Chasity Macklin of Brookland and Ezekiel Holloway, Brittany Pottmeyer and Alexis Quick, all of Jonesboro, all in psychology.
Bachelor of Science in Agriculture
Clint Brown of Jonesboro in agricultural studies.
Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering
Nghi Vo of Jonesboro.
Bachelor Science in Education
Anna Dickey of Jonesboro in elementary education.
Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Sabrina Kerri Knight of Bono, Michael Davis of Brookland, Clara Fortenberry, Matthew McMullen, Ashley Meadows, Angela Preston and Alexandra Tomlinson all of Jonesboro.
Bachelor of Science-Radiologic Sciences
Andrew Wayne Pate of Brookland with high honors, Ronald Bales, Sarah Bell, and Tyler Hester with honors, all of Jonesboro.
