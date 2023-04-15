JONESBORO — Arkansas State University students will share their research and creative activity through the 13th annual Create at State Symposium.
Create at State: A Symposium of Research, Scholarship & Creativity, will take place in different rooms throughout the Carl R. Reng Student Union. Online presentations will be livestreamed on the Create at State YouTube channel.
The symposium will be held Tuesday-Thursday. Kari Harris, director of student research, said the event will feature 180 poster and oral presentations from seven colleges by undergraduate and graduate student presenters.
The year-long program provides traditional and online students with opportunities to become fully engaged in faculty-mentored research and creativity.
Create at State showcases the faculty-mentored works of high-achieving students from across the university’s colleges and disciplines.
This event is the culmination of the work done by students throughout the year. Showcased at the symposium will be co-curricular research and scholarly and creative works of students in a professional setting.
External stakeholders, alumni, those from industry, community leaders and administration will serve as volunteer judges, with awards to be announced during a ceremony at 5 p.m. Thursday in the auditorium of the Student Union.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.