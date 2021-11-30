LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Arts Council, a division of Arkansas Heritage, recently announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Arts Awards.
Dr. Timothy Crist of Jonesboro was selected for the Arts in Education Award.
Crist is professor of music theory and composition at Arkansas State University where he teaches composition, electronic music, theory, classical guitar and directs the A-State New Music Ensemble and Guitar Ensembles.
Crist developed the first ever A-State Guitar Orchestra, which has grown to over 80 members. He also developed the Music Outreach Program that offers free music classes to homeschooling families, public school children and military veterans and their families in Northeast Arkansas.
The program includes classes in guitar, bass, ukulele, composition, electronic music and piano, and is supported by fundraising events and by public contributions.
His work in establishing guitar programs in public schools in the state was recognized by the Guitar Foundation of America as one of the only of its kind in Arkansas.
He is now writing a book about implementing music composition in STEM schools to provide a sophisticated learning environment for the study of music and its interdisciplinary connections.
The annual awards recognize individuals and businesses for their outstanding contributions to the arts in Arkansas. Recipients are nominated by the public, then selected by an independent panel of arts professionals. Recipients will be honored at a ceremony in March 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.