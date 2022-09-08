WYNNE — Cross County Bank of Wynne announced Tuesday a plan to unify the organization under a new name, Cross Bank.
Currently, Cross County Bank operates four offices in Cross County under the Cross County Bank name and six offices in Craighead, Monroe and Mississippi Counties under the First Commercial Bank name.
“Unifying our bank under one name, Cross Bank, simplifies matters for our customers and our communities,” David Dowd, president and CEO of Cross County Bank stated. “Our First Commercial customers often don’t recognize they are part of a bank with a 131-year legacy in the community. Our Cross County Bank customers often don’t recognize the ability to conduct banking transactions at our six First Commercial Bank offices when it may be more convenient to do so. The name Cross Bank honors our heritage and solidifies our future as a locally owned and operated community bank.”
The bank plans to be known as Cross Bank in all 10 offices beginning Nov. 21.
The bank has set up a webpage at www.crosscounty bank.com/crossbank to answer questions customers may have about the name unification.
