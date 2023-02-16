JONESBORO — E.C. Barton and Co. has announced that long-standing chairman of the board and past president, Niel Crowson, has retired as chairman of the board, effective December 2022. Crowson served for more than 25 years, a role he returned to in 2020 following his retirement in 2018.

He will remain a member of the board in 2023 to serve as an advisor to the board and newly appointed chairman, Mark Biggers, who succeeded Crowson as president of E.C. Barton and Co. in 2020.