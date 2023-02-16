JONESBORO — E.C. Barton and Co. has announced that long-standing chairman of the board and past president, Niel Crowson, has retired as chairman of the board, effective December 2022. Crowson served for more than 25 years, a role he returned to in 2020 following his retirement in 2018.
He will remain a member of the board in 2023 to serve as an advisor to the board and newly appointed chairman, Mark Biggers, who succeeded Crowson as president of E.C. Barton and Co. in 2020.
Crowson, an Arkansas native and influential businessman, is well-known for his business acumen, innovation, and drive to deliver results. Under his guidance, E.C. Barton and Co. expanded its footprint from 44 locations in six states to 117 locations in 19 states and experienced a 700-percent revenue growth.
“As a 138-year-old organization, E.C. Barton and Co. has enjoyed a long-storied history and Niel is an enormous part of that history,” Biggers said of his predecessor.
“Niel’s vision for the future of the company and his drive to continue to build towards that vision helped make E.C. Barton and Co. what it is today. During his tenure, Niel oversaw tremendous organic growth and transformative acquisitions. Equally important, through Niel’s leadership a foundation was established to ensure the continued success of E.C. Barton. As a 100-percent employee-owned company, we employee partners owe him much gratitude.”
In addition to his company leadership, Crowson has served in many local, regional, and state capacities over the years.
Most recently, he has served as a board member and executive committee member of St. Bernards Healthcare.
He was appointed twice by then-Governor Asa Hutchinson to the Arkansas State University System Board of Trustees. He served as its chair in 2019.
“Niel Crowson was appointed to the ASU Board of Trustees in 2015 because of his deep-rooted ties to the University and dedication to higher education. He made a significant impact in the state of Arkansas, and more specifically the northeast region,” Hutchinson commented.
“Niel has served his community as an entrepreneur and public servant. I appreciate his friendship and service over the years and wish him well in his retirement as chairman of the E.C. Barton and Co. Board of Directors.”
The ASU Alum also served as a member of the ASU Foundation Board of Directors and as former chair of the A-State Chancellor’s Cabinet.
In 2012, Crowson was honored as a University Distinguished Alumni by the ASU Alumni Association and he and his wife, Pam Shuemake Crowson, are 1924 Sustaining Life Members of the ASU Alumni Association.
Notable appointments Crowson has held over the years include serving as chairman of the Do It Best Corp., chairmanship of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission, chairman and executive committee member of Jonesboro Economic Development Corporation, president of the Jonesboro Industrial Development Corporation, president of the Jonesboro Jaycees, vice chair of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Solid Waste Disposal Authority, a Pillars Member of the Jonesboro United Way, member of Jonesboro Unlimited, and a member of the Arkansas Good Roads Association.
He served in the Arkansas National Guard from 1970 through 1976.
