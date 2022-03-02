LITTLE ROCK — Realtor Rick McKenzie, managing broker of the Crye-Leike office in Jonesboro, along with his wife, Tanya, and daughter, Morgan Turner, make up the McKenzie Team, which was recognized as Crye-Leike’s Top Producing Team in Arkansas by Transactions for 2021.
They have consistently conducted over 100 real estate transactions each year since the team formed in 2003, and in 2021, they conducted 127 real estate transactions.
Aside from being Crye-Leike’s Top Producing Team for transactions, they have earned the Diamond and Double Diamond awards from the Arkansas Realtors Association on an annual basis.
