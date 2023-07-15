CSP Kids stage musical

JONESBORO — Center Stage Productions children’s theater group, CSP Kids, will present “Seussical Jr.” Aug. 10-13 at Manila High School, 419 Olympia Ave. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 10-11, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 12 and 2 p.m. Aug. 13. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and can be purchased at the door.
The musical features the Cat in the Hat and other favorite Dr. Seuss characters and is directed by Kennedy Baker of Manila.
Cast members include Hugh Adams IV, Reagan Ashmore, Kane Dehart, Adleigh Harrell, Caroline Johnson, Evangelina Mashaal, Carson Middleton, Connor Middleton, Janie Kate Middleton, Ellie Mikels, Tripp Page, Ali Phelps, Lexi Porter, Rico Porter, Molly Rathel, Jenesis Riddell, and Kolsen Woodall, all of Manila; Darby Carter, Ayden Connor, Amber Hoskins and Marissa Swift, all of Blytheville; Ella Hawkins and Eden Poe, both of Caraway; Mo Doty of Jonesboro; Daxton Dogan of Leachville; Victoria Hickman of Paragould; and Christa Worthey of Monette.
Center Stage Productions is a nonprofit community theater organization based in Jonesboro. For more information visit www.arkcsp.org.
