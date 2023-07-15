CSP Kids stage musical

Cast members rehearse a scene from the CSP Kids production of “Seussical Jr.” The production is set for Aug. 10-13 at Manila High School. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and available at the door.

 Submitted photo

JONESBORO — Center Stage Productions children’s theater group, CSP Kids, will present “Seussical Jr.” Aug. 10-13 at Manila High School, 419 Olympia Ave. Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 10-11, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Aug. 12 and 2 p.m. Aug. 13. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and can be purchased at the door.

The musical features the Cat in the Hat and other favorite Dr. Seuss characters and is directed by Kennedy Baker of Manila.