David Davis and the Warrior River Boys to perform

David Davis and the Warrior River Boys will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould. Pictured (from left) are Davis, Billy Hurt, Robert Montgomery, Marty Hays and Stan Wilemon.

 Photo by Beth Gwinn

PARAGOULD — David Davis and the Warrior River Boys will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould as part of the KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday concert series.

From Alabama, David Davis is continuing a family tradition of singing and playing bluegrass music. In the 1930s, his father and two uncles played and sang in the style of “brother duets,” a forerunner of bluegrass music as it is known today.