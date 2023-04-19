David Davis and the Warrior River Boys to perform

PARAGOULD — David Davis and the Warrior River Boys will perform at 7 p.m. Monday at the Collins Theatre, 120 W. Emerson St., in downtown Paragould as part of the KASU-FM Bluegrass Monday concert series.
From Alabama, David Davis is continuing a family tradition of singing and playing bluegrass music. In the 1930s, his father and two uncles played and sang in the style of “brother duets,” a forerunner of bluegrass music as it is known today.
Following World War II, Davis’ Uncle Cleo was in the first incarnation of the Bluegrass Boys, the backing band for Bill Monroe, the man credited with inventing the sound of bluegrass music.
In 2010, Davis was inducted into the Alabama Bluegrass Hall of Fame, and in 2014 he was inducted into America’s Old-Time Country Music Hall of Fame.
Davis sings and plays mandolin for the band. His mandolin style is highly influenced by Monroe’s music.
The Warrior River Boys includes Robert Montgomery on vocals and banjo. A member of the band since 2008, Montgomery has won dozens of bluegrass-picking contests, most noteworthy the 2004 National Old-Time Banjo Championship at Uncle Dave Macon Days in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Marty Hays sings and plays bass. With the band since 1995, this Illinois native loves classic country music. He has released multiple solo albums of both traditional bluegrass and country music.
Guitarist and vocalist Stan Wilemon has had a long relationship with Davis and the band. He was in the group in the early 1990s, and later he performed with the Gary Waldrep Band before rejoining the Warrior River Boys.
For their performance in Paragould, the band will be joined by fiddler Billy Hurt. He has toured with the Bluegrass Brothers, Jim Eanes, David Parmley and Continental Divide, Acoustic Endeavors, and Karl Shifflett and Big Country Show.
Seating at the concert is first-come, first-served. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Admission is $10 per person, payable by cash at the door.
Everyone aged 18 and younger will be admitted for free. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.kasu.org/tickets. All ticket proceeds go to compensate the performers.
