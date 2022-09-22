POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Southern Bank has announced David McClain as the newest member of its board of directors, to be effective at the bank’s regularly scheduled October board meeting.
McClain is a longtime resident of Jonesboro, where he owns and operates an insurance office focused on home, auto, and life insurance products, David McClain State Farm. For the past five years, he’s served as a Jonesboro city council member. He previously worked for 10 years for Arkansas State University where he served as executive director of development.
“David is a great addition to our team,” chairman of the board Greg Steffens said in the announcement. “His track record in business and community involvement really speaks for itself, and we’re confident that his presence in the Jonesboro community will be a great asset to us. Kevin Bishop, Lindley Smith, and our team have grown our business in Jonesboro significantly over recent years, but David will help us identify even more opportunities to serve that market.”
McClain received his undergraduate degree in business management from ASU in 2007 and gained experience by working with U.S. Rep. Marion Berry’s congressional staff from 2009 to 2011.
He went on to earn his master’s in public administration from ASU in 2016.
“I’m grateful for this opportunity to join a growing bank and to work with Greg and the board to help guide it into the future,” McClain said. “I feel like our future is bright and look forward to serving for many years to come.”
