POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Southern Bank has announced David McClain as the newest member of its board of directors, to be effective at the bank’s regularly scheduled October board meeting.

McClain is a longtime resident of Jonesboro, where he owns and operates an insurance office focused on home, auto, and life insurance products, David McClain State Farm. For the past five years, he’s served as a Jonesboro city council member. He previously worked for 10 years for Arkansas State University where he served as executive director of development.