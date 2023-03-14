LITTLE ROCK — The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas is implementing a new application process for 2024 grant recipients aimed at simplifying the process and expanding funding opportunities for nonprofit and community organizations around the state.

To qualify, applicants should be a 501c3 charitable organization; a public school, college or university; or a city, county or state governmental agency. Grant recipients can now receive $5,000 to $200,000 for their projects.