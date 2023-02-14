PINE BLUFF — Applications are now being accepted for AgDiscovery, a residential career and science exploration program for teens, scheduled for June 10-23 at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
March 31 is the application deadline.
Updated: February 14, 2023 @ 3:25 am
The two-week program allows participants ages 14-17 to live on the UAPB campus and learn about agricultural science, environmental biology, industrial health and safety, plant and soil science, animal science, aquaculture and fisheries, and human sciences from university professors, practicing veterinarians and U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service professionals.
Room and board, supplies, activity fees and meals are covered by APHIS. P
arents and guardians are only responsible for the student’s transportation to and from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
Students currently in grades 8-11 are eligible for the program.
They can apply online at www.aphis.usda.gov/agdiscovery.
Enrollment is limited. UAPB is one of 21 universities participating in AgDiscovery 2023 and students can choose a different host university during the application process
Students accepted will be notified the week of May 5. Non-selected applicants will receive a letter in the mail at the end of May. It is important that applicants follow directions carefully as APHIS will discard incomplete applications.
A complete list of host universities, brochures, information and application forms and instructions are available online at www.aphis.usda.gov/ agdiscovery.
Questions and requests can be addressed to Dr. Christopher C. Mathis Jr. at 870-575-8543 or mathisc@uapb.edu or Dameion White at 870-575-8955 or whiteda@uapb.edu.
