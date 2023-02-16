JONESBORO — Arvest Bank has hired Destiny DeClerk as a mortgage lender in Jonesboro. DeClerk has nearly three years of industry experience and will be responsible for building relationships with customers to help them purchase their homes.
She holds an associate’s degree in general studies from Black River Technical College and is expected to receive a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Arkansas State University in May 2023.
