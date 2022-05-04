JONESBORO — To recognize those who went above and beyond to promote tourism during the pandemic, Arkansas Delta Byways is presenting its first-ever Innovation Awards for 2020-21. Winners are receiving their awards during a traveling awards ceremony during Arkansas Tourism Week.
Arkansas Delta Byways is the official tourism promotion association for 15 counties in eastern Arkansas: Arkansas, Chicot, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Cross, Desha, Drew, Greene, Lee, Mississippi, Monroe, Phillips, Poinsett and St. Francis.
“These past two years have been very challenging for the tourism industry, especially in our area. However true to our heritage, culture and people, Delta perseverance prevailed,” Dr. Adam Long, director of Arkansas State University’s Heritage Sites and executive director for Arkansas Delta Byways said in a press release. “Businesses, organizations, events and individuals needed to develop innovative practices to survive. The region did not disappoint in their creativity.”
Four recipients were recognized Monday at the locations listed, the National Cold War Center at the Blytheville Air Base; Breezy Barnyards and Dianne Dewailly at Lepanto City Hall; Sen. Keith Ingram and the Historical Preservation Society at the West Memphis Welcome Center; and the Tyronza Christmas Parade Committee at Southern Tenant Farmers Museum.
On Tuesday, the EAST Program for Cross County High School was recognized at Cherry Valley High School; the East Arkansas Community College Fine Arts at EACC in Forrest City; the Painted Ladies Society at Marianna Square; and the Louisiana Purchase State Park, King Biscuit Blues Mini Biscuit Bashes and Thrive, Inc., at the Helena Welcome Center.
Wednesday’s award presentations included the Great River Road and Terri McCullough at Lake Village Welcome Center; Food Truck Fridays and Ryan Copico at Monticello; Boys and Girls Club of McGehee at McGehee; and Prairie Sunset Mural at the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce.
Today’s recognitions, their times and locations will be Christmas in the Hollow and Darrell and Ellen Dalton at 10 a.m. in Piggott Square; Rector Community Museum Mini Concerts at 11:30 a.m., at 310 S. Main St, in Rector; the Main Street Paragould Scarecrow Shuffle and Enchanting Nights at 1 p.m., at 108 Emerson St. in Paragould; and Native Brew Works, Jonesboro and the Johnny Cash Virtual Heritage Festival at 3 p.m. at 515 S. Gee St., in Jonesboro.
Weather permitting, ceremonies will be outside. The public is invited to all events.
