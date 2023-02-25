Delta National Exhibition Purchase Prizes announced

“Can You Hear Me?,” a 2021 relief and silkscreen by Dustin Brinkman, was the winner of the Les Christensen Excellence in Art Purchase Award, underwritten by Julie Bates of Little Rock, during the 2023 Delta National Small Prints Exhibition at Arkansas State University’s Bradbury Art Museum in the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, Jonesboro. The exhibition will continue through March 29.

 Courtesy of BAM

JONESBORO — The 2023 Delta National Small Prints Exhibition opened Thursday evening at Arkansas State University’s Bradbury Art Museum, in the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive. The exhibition will continue through March 29.

Jenn Bratovich, director of exhibitions and programming at Print Center New York, served as juror for this year’s exhibition. She was able to see the title, medium, dimensions and artist statement associated with each print, but not the artist’s name or place of residence.