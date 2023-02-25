Delta National Exhibition Purchase Prizes announced

JONESBORO — The 2023 Delta National Small Prints Exhibition opened Thursday evening at Arkansas State University’s Bradbury Art Museum, in the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive. The exhibition will continue through March 29.
Jenn Bratovich, director of exhibitions and programming at Print Center New York, served as juror for this year’s exhibition. She was able to see the title, medium, dimensions and artist statement associated with each print, but not the artist’s name or place of residence.
She chose the prints included in the exhibit and recommended those to receive purchase prizes and become part of A-State’s permanent collection, as well as those to receive sponsorship awards.
A full-color catalog of the entire exhibition is available to visitors and the artists.
The purchase award-winning entries in alphabetical order by the artist’s last name are:
Les Christensen Excellence in Art Purchase Award, “Can You Hear Me?” by Dustin Brinkman.
Dr. Les Wyatt Purchase Award, “The Honeymoon is Over” by Patty deGrandpre.
Cheryl Wall Trimarchi Purchase Award, “Highway Pingpong” by Julie Kinu Egresitz.
Delanie and Eric Atchison Purchase Award, “Foul Bite Happy Accident” by Yuji Hiratsuka.
Cultural Steward Purchase Award, “Drops of Voyage” by Anthony TungNing Huang.
Chancellor’s Purchase Award, “Grandpa Jack’s Cabin” by Kent Kapplinger.
Chucki Bradbury Art Purchase Award, “Ghosts of Lithography” by Emmett Merrill.
Lindquist Purchase Award, “Fretwork” by Ariana Padovano.
Dr. Les Wyatt Purchase Award, “The Distance between Similarities” by Nathan Pietrykowski.
College of Liberal Arts and Communication Purchase Award, “Floating Through” by M. Robyn Wall.
President’s Purchase Award, “Mo” by Koichi Yamamoto.
The sponsorship awards this year are the Curtis Steele Merit Award, “Plug N’ Play” by Sarah Manuel and BAM Staff Merit Award, “Evening Light” by Lila Shull.
Museum hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays and by appointment. Admission is free.
