JONESBORO — The Delta Symphony Orchestra has announced the concert schedule for the 2022-23 season. All four concerts will be held in the Fowler Center Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the campus of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
At 2 p.m. Oct 23, DSO, under the baton of Dr. Neale King Bartee, will present a Halloween Spooktacular of classics including “Night on Bald Mountain” and Danse Macabre,” as well as pops movie themes from Phantom of the Opera, Psycho and Young Frankenstein.
A youth costume contest will precede the concert.
The DSO Holiday Concert will be 2 p.m. Dec. 11. It will feature holiday classics and a sing-a-long with Santa Claus. The Foundation of the Arts ballerinas will perform dances from Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker.
A traditional classical concert is scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb.26 and will feature Florence Price’s Symphony No. 3 with special guest tenor, Limmie Pulliam who will also present a series of workshops for area youth.
Closing the season will be the Young Artist Concert at 2 p.m April 23. This event showcases the winners of its nationwide 2023 Young Artist Competition and a children’s chorus from area schools.
Season tickets will be available Aug. 1. Prices are $90 for adults, $80 for seniors and $70 for students.
Individual concert tickets will go on sale one month before the concert date. Individual ticket prices are $35 for reserved seating, $30 for adult general admission, $25 for senior general admission, and $20 for student general admission.
The Delta Symphony Orchestra is committed to making symphonic music accessible to everyone. In order to maintain this commitment, unsold seats will be offered as $10 student rush tickets 15 minutes before each performance and free to individuals who are EBT, WIC, or Medicaid/AR Home cardholders through the DSO Card to Culture program.
These tickets will only be available at the ticket table on the afternoon of the concert.
For DSO season sponsorship questions or additional ticket inquiries, contact Catherine Norvell at executivedirector@ deltasymphonyorchestra.org.
