JONESBORO — The Delta Symphony Orchestra has announced the concert schedule for the 2022-23 season. All four concerts will be held in the Fowler Center Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the campus of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.

At 2 p.m. Oct 23, DSO, under the baton of Dr. Neale King Bartee, will present a Halloween Spooktacular of classics including “Night on Bald Mountain” and Danse Macabre,” as well as pops movie themes from Phantom of the Opera, Psycho and Young Frankenstein.