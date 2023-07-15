JONESBORO — Tickets are now on sale for the Delta Symphony Orchestra’s 50th concert season, Symphony, Stars and Stage.
This special five-concert season will celebrate the history and stars of the DSO.
A classical concert featuring guest cellist Jeremy Crosmer will open the season at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 14. Crosmer will also present a series of workshops for area youth.
The DSO Holiday Concert will be 2 p.m. Dec. 10 with guest vocalists, Perry Harper and Maddie Bowden Smith, The program will include holiday classics and a sing-a-long with Santa Claus.
DSO’s Young Artist Concert will be 2 p.m. Feb. 4 featuring the winners of its nationwide 2024 Young Artist Competition and a chorus of junior high performers from area schools.
An Out of this World concert is planned for 7:30 p.m. April 6 to celebrate the solar eclipse with some iconic pieces of music that depict space, including movements from The Planets by Gustav Holst, E.T., and Star Trek.
The season will close with a May the Fourth Be With You concert at 7:30 p.m. May 4 featuring music from John Williams’ Star Wars.
All concerts will take place in the Fowler Center Riceland Hall, 201 Olympic Drive, on the Arkansas State University campus.
Season tickets are $140 for adults, $120 for seniors and $100 for students and military personnel.
They may be purchased online at www. deltasymphonyorchestra.org/tickets.
