JONESBORO — The Delta Symphony Orchestra held its Young Artist Competition finals March 5 in the Fowler Center on the campus of Arkansas State University.
Fourteen finalists from across the U.S. competed for prize money and the opportunity to perform with the Delta Symphony for its April 24 concert.
The grand-prize winners will receive $750 each, and the division winners will receive $500 each. The Neale Bartee Young Artist Award winners, awarded to outstanding Arkansas and Northeast Arkansas students grades 9-12, receive $100 each.
Grand-prize winners were Crystal Kim, a flautist studying for her master’s at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburg, and Ella Saputra, a violinist who is a junior at James B. Conant High School in Hoffman Estates, Ill.
Kim is originally from North Texas, where she began her flute studies with Monica Song at the age of 10. She has always loved performance opportunities and has played in many capacities throughout the years including community performances competitions and virtual projects.
She most enjoys playing with her peers and fellow musicians in chamber ensemble settings.
In 2017, she traveled to Aix-en-Provence with a woodwind quintet to give concerts and study with members of the Berlin Philharmonic Wind Quintet.
She has performed in numerous masterclasses with many well-respected flautists and received her bachelor’s degree from Vanderbilt University.
Saputra is a fellow of the Chicago Musical Pathways Initiative, a program dedicated to the development of young musicians of under-represented ethnic groups in classical music.
She has received numerous prizes and awards and has appeared twice as a concerto soloist with ensembles of Midwest Young Artist Conservatory, twice with the Oistrakh Symphony of Chicago and with the Chicago Arts Orchestra.
Saputra has received masterclass coaching from the Chicago Symphony Orchestra Director, Maestro Riccardo Muti, and members of the Cavani Quartet and Jupiter String Quartet. She has also served as the concertmaster of the Midwest Young Artist Conservatory Symphony Orchestra.
She is a student of Desiree Ruhstrat.
Division Winners were Austin Pitcher from Henderson, Tenn., for piano; Jonathan Hunda of Fort Worth, Texas, for brass; Natalie Corrigan of Cincinnati for voice.
The Arkansas Neale King Bartee Award Winner was Ann Gao, a pianist from Maumelle. The Neale King Bartee Award Winner for Northeast Arkansas was Emma Grace Morris a flautist from Paragould.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.