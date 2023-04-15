JONESBORO — The Delta Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Young Artist Concert at 2 p.m. April 23 in Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the Arkansas State University campus. The concert will feature violinist Basil Alter and pianist Xinyue Yang, grand-prize winners of the DSO 2023 Young Artist Competition.

Dr. Neale Bartee will conduct, and the orchestra will be joined by a junior high chorus of students from Annie Camp, MacArthur, Valley View and Westside in Jonesboro, Brookland, Buffalo Island Central in Leachville and Greene County Tech in Paragould.