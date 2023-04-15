JONESBORO — The Delta Symphony Orchestra will present its annual Young Artist Concert at 2 p.m. April 23 in Riceland Hall of the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, on the Arkansas State University campus. The concert will feature violinist Basil Alter and pianist Xinyue Yang, grand-prize winners of the DSO 2023 Young Artist Competition.
Dr. Neale Bartee will conduct, and the orchestra will be joined by a junior high chorus of students from Annie Camp, MacArthur, Valley View and Westside in Jonesboro, Brookland, Buffalo Island Central in Leachville and Greene County Tech in Paragould.
Alter attended the University of Memphis’ Rudi E. Scheidt School of Music, where he was the violinist of the Contemporary Chamber Players and concertmaster of the school’s symphonic and opera orchestras.
He later moved to New York to study at the Manhattan School of Music, where he was a rotating concertmaster of the school orchestras. He was featured in Jewish Scene Magazine’s article “Basil Alter’s World of Music,” and has been a frequent guest performer at Temple Emanu-El of New York, most recently performing on instruments from the traveling exhibit “Violins of Hope.”
Yang was born in China and is a prize-winner of many national and international music competitions, including, first prize in the Weatherford College International piano competition, the New York and Eastern Division Music Teachers National Association young artist competition, and the 4th Spanish Ciguenza international piano competition. She has performed throughout China, Europe and the United States.
Yang completed her bachelor’s study at the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing and her master’s degree at the Eastman School of Music where she continues as a doctoral candidate. She is the first-ever recipient of the Rebecca McCord scholarship at Eastman School of Music.
This is the DSO’s final concert of the 2022-23 season.
