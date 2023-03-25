JONESBORO — The annual Delta Symposium at Arkansas State University opens Thursday and continues through Saturday. This year’s theme is “Labor History and Contemporary Laborlore.”
The 28th edition of the symposium will be held in the Mockingbird Room of the Carl R. Reng Student Union, 101 N. Caraway Road on the A-State campus.
In-person sessions will be open to everyone. In addition, some sessions will be online.
To access the online presentations, one must register in advance by contacting Dr. Gregory Hansen, symposium co-chair, at ghansen@astate.edu. All Delta Symposium sessions in the Student Union are admission-free; preregistration is needed only for the online sessions.
“The Delta Symposium committee is coordinating a variety of presentations. The twin theme of labor history and laborlore will be explored from a range of disciplines,” Hansen stated in a press release.
“Labor history includes a wide range of topics relevant to the lives and legacy of diverse groups of people. Laborlore consists of the culture of contemporary workers and includes a variety of creative expression, including music, storytelling, art and craft.”
The event begins with a plenary talk on legends and labor by Professor Alan Brown opening the event at 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Throughout the day, presenters will explore a wide range of topics through multimedia sessions and documentary films.
The keynote event will be a screening of the award-winning film “Descendant,” a documentary that chronicles the discovery of the Clotilda, a slave ship sunk in Mobile Bay, Ala., in 1860 and recovered 158 years later.
The film depicts how descendants of the Clotilda were integral to the recovery of the slave ship’s history. Dr. Kern Jackson of the University of South Alabama has been a major contributor to this research, and he co-wrote the film’s script. He will give an online presentation about the film and the history of the Clotilda during a Friday session that begins with the film’s screening at 10:45.
Friday’s event concludes with an evening reading by Dr. Ed Madden, poet laureate of Columbia, S.C.
The Delta Symposium concludes with the Arkansas Roots Music Festival. KASU’s Marty Scarbrough will serve as master of ceremonies for the festival, to be held this year at the Johnny Cash Boyhood Home at Dyess, from noon to 5 p.m. April 1.
Admission is $30 for the music festival. Tickets and more details are available at dyesscash.astate.edu.
For further information on the symposium, contact the Department of English, Philosophy and World Languages at 870-972-3043 or visit the symposium website.
