LITTLE ROCK — Dustin Denton, manager of right-of-way services for Arkansas Electric Cooperatives, Inc. and Mark Jackson, construction crews safety coordinator for AECI, recently completed an intensive program in electricity utility safety and loss control.
The two utility professionals participated in a certified loss control program offered by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association in conjunction with the National Utility Training and Safety Association.
According to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, nearly 4 million workplace injuries occur each year. One of the goals of NRECA’s certified loss control program is to ensure a safe work environment for electric utility workers and the general public.
The program requires the completion of a series of seminars and tests, a 30-hour OSHA course and a detailed final course project. The certification participants complete four, week-long sessions on current safety practices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.