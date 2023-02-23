LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism is awarding $6.489 million in Outdoor Recreation Grants to projects within 35 counties across the state. The grants fall into two categories, Facilities for Underdeveloped Neighborhoods (FUN) Park grants and matching grants.
Area matching grant recipients are:
Corning – $250,000 for the renovation of the Corning City Pool and Wynn Community Park.
Newport – $35,401 to replace old and obsolete swings, and provide barrier-free access to the swings, basketball court, slide and pavilion at Hines Park; and to install barrier-free parking and access, and a fence to improve user safety at the swings at Normandy Park.
Osceola – $75,000 to resurface and restripe the tennis courts for combination tennis and pickleball use, bury overhead electric lines, construct barrier-free access and install new fall zone material at the small playground at Florida Park.
Area FUN Park grant recipients are:
Beedeville – $100,000 to expand the playground area, add new play structures, replace playground fall zone material, install gravel in the parking area and restripe existing barrier-free parking at Beedeville City Park.
Delaplaine – $100,000 to install new playground equipment and fall zone material at the existing playground area, and construct a picnic shelter with tables, barrier-free parking and walkways at Delaplaine City Park.
Dell – $99,000 to install a pavilion and gazebo with picnic tables and a barrier-free walkway to each and barrier-free access to the existing playground area at Dell City Park.
Marmaduke – $98,620 to install a pavilion, impact material for the existing playground, barrier-free access and parking at Marmaduke City Park.
Ravenden Springs – $100,000 to install a new playground area and equipment with barrier-free parking and sidewalk to the playground and existing restroom, pavilion and basketball court at Smokey Belcher Park.
Strawberry – $100,000 to develop a new park adjacent to City Hall including a play structure with a fall zone, pavilion with tables and barrier-free parking and access.
Waldenburg – $100,000 to construct a new park on property adjacent to City Hall to include a playground, half-court basketball court, pavilion and barrier-free parking and access.
Weiner – $98,659.34 to replace an existing outdated and deteriorated play area with new playground features, including fall zone surfacing and barrier-free parking and access to the existing pavilion and playground area at Weiner City Park.
