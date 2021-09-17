Depot Days 2021 kicks off Friday

NEWPORT — The 23rd Annual Depot Days Festival, paying tribute to the musical history of Jackson County, will begin Friday evening on Front Street in downtown Newport.
The festival, which showcases local, regional and national talent, will continue through Saturday evening. Admission is free.
Music will be performed outdoors on the Terry Scoggins Memorial Stage, 412 Front St. Visitors are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Entertainment will include local band Nightwing at 6 p.m. Friday, followed by Newport native and “The Voice” runner-up Jim Ranger at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s music begins at 1 p.m. with The Dunham Family, followed by Assembly Worship at 2:15 p.m. and Fonkey Donkey at 3:30 p.m.
Rockabilly Hall of Famers, The Legendary Pacers, will take the stage at 5:15 p.m.
Bill Haley Jr. and The Comets will perform at 6:30 p.m., recreating the music made famous by Haley’s father, Bill Haley Sr., who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1987.
The Artimus Pyle Band will close the show at 8:30 p.m. honoring the music of Ronnie Van Zant’s Lynyrd Skynrd and featuring Lynyrd Skynrd drummer Artimus Pyle.
Saturday’s events will also include the 17th Annual Jackson County’s Best Backyard Barbecue Championship Cookoff. Winners will be announced at 5 p.m.
The festival and barbecue contest will be operating under guidelines from the Arkansas Department of Health and will follow current CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing.
