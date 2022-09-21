NEWPORT — The 24th annual Depot Days Music Festival will be held this weekend in downtown Newport.
Part of the Monster Nights Downtown Entertainment Series, the festival will showcase local, regional and national talent while paying tribute to the early history of Rock and Roll.
On Friday, The Bouffants will perform for the annual Conductor’s Reception and Fundraiser, which will be held at the Jane Parnell Performing Harts Hall. Tickets are required for Friday’s event and can be purchased from the Newport Area Chamber of Commerce.
The Bouffants, who have performed from Minneapolis to New Orleans and from Chicago to Atlanta, will perform classic and rock and roll hits to current favorites. The reception is slated to begin at 6 p.m. and music will begin at 6:30 p.m.
A full day of music is planned for Saturday on Front Street, with artists such as The Original Drifters, Marty Haggard, The Remnants of Rock and more. Admission for Saturday’s activities is free.
