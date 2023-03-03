BATESVILLE — In anticipation of next year’s total solar eclipse, Lyon College will host Brother Guy Consolmagno, SJ, director of the Vatican Observatory, at 4 p.m. March 9 for a spring convocation presentation entitled “Science, Religion and the Art of Storytelling.” The event will be held in the Nucor Auditorium of the Lyon Business and Economics Building on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road.
The lecture is free and open to the public.
“What do astronomy, religion and science fiction all have in common? They are all interested in the big questions; and they also all depend on the art of storytelling to present their strange and wonderful ideas in ways that people can understand, appreciate and evaluate,” said Dr. Consolmagno in describing the lecture. “In this talk, we’ll examine why stories are fundamental to our understanding of religion; when being a good storyteller is essential in doing science; and how the way we tell these stories influences how we think about the big ideas.”
A native of Detroit, Dr. Consolmagno earned undergraduate and master’s degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a Ph.D. in Planetary Science from the University of Arizona. He was a postdoctoral research fellow at Harvard and MIT, served in the U.S. Peace Corps (Kenya), and taught university physics at Lafayette College before entering the Jesuits in 1989. At the Vatican Observatory since 1993, Pope Francis appointed Dr. Consolmagno director of the Observatory in 2015.
For more information about the presentation, please contact Dr. Barry Gehm at barry.gehm@lyon.edu.
