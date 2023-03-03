BATESVILLE — In anticipation of next year’s total solar eclipse, Lyon College will host Brother Guy Consolmagno, SJ, director of the Vatican Observatory, at 4 p.m. March 9 for a spring convocation presentation entitled “Science, Religion and the Art of Storytelling.” The event will be held in the Nucor Auditorium of the Lyon Business and Economics Building on the Lyon College campus, 2300 Highland Road.

The lecture is free and open to the public.