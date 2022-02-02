LITTLE ROCK — The joint State/FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Newport, Monette and Trumann will modify hours of operation due to the incoming winter weather.
The Disaster Recovery Center in Jackson County at the Diaz City Hall in Newport, originally scheduled to close permanently on Friday instead closed permanently Wednesday.
The two remaining DRCs in Monette and Trumann will be closed all day today, Feb. 3, and will have a delayed start on Friday with hours to be announced.
The Craighead County location at the First Baptist Church of Monette, 18847 Arkansas 18 is still scheduled to close permanently at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Poinsett County location is at Parkview Missionary Baptist Church, 104 N. Parkview Drive in Trumann.
Commented