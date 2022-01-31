LITTLE ROCK — Joint State/FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Diaz and Monette will close permanently this week. The DRC in Trumann will remain open until further notice.
The Jackson County DRC, located in Diaz City Hall, 3401 S. Main St., will close permanently Friday at 4 p.m. Hours of operation this week are Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Craighead County location at the First Baptist Church of Monette, 18847 Arkansas 18, will close permanently at 6 p.m. Saturday. It will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday.
Survivors who were affected by the December severe storms and tornadoes can visit the centers to meet face to face with specialists from FEMA, the Small Business Administration and state and local agencies to have their questions about disaster assistance answered. They may also upload any documents needed for their applications at the centers Residents may visit any open disaster recovery center in Arkansas.
After the centers close, survivors can still view the status of their application online or contact FEMA through the helpline if they have questions.
Survivors may still apply for assistance if they have not already done so by visiting disasterassistance.gov or calling 800-621-3362. The toll-free telephone lines operate from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.
