LITTLE ROCK — Three joint State and Federal Emergency Management Agency Disaster Recovery Centers will open this week in Northeast Arkansas to help survivors affected by the Dec. 10-11 severe storms and tornadoes.
Survivors can meet face to face with specialists from FEMA, the Small Business Administration and state and local agencies to have their questions about disaster assistance answered.
They may also upload any documents needed for their applications at the centers. Centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Residents of any of the five counties approved for individual assistance, Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff may visit any open disaster recovery center in Arkansas.
In Poinsett County, a center will be open today, Jan. 18, at Parkview Missionary Baptist Church, 104 N. Parkview Drive in Trumann.
A center will open in Craighead County on Wednesday at the First Baptist Church of Monette, 18847 Arkansas 18.
A Jackson County center will be open Thursday at Diaz City Hall, 3401 S. Main St.
