LITTLE ROCK — Individuals who have become unemployed as a direct result of the severe storms and tornadoes in Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff counties on Dec. 10-11, 2021, may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.
At the request of Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a federal disaster declaration was issued designating Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett, and Woodruff counties as federal disaster areas.
Among the different types of assistance available to individuals and households by the federal disaster declaration is unemployment assistance, according to Dr. Charisse Childers, director of the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
Individuals who have temporarily lost jobs because of the disaster and do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits, such as self-employed individuals, may be eligible for DUA, which provides unemployment benefits for up to 28 weeks.
The first possible week of compensation is the week ending Dec. 18 and the last possible week of compensation is the week ending June 25, 2022.
Claims may be filed at the following DWS offices:
Craighead and Poinsett counties – Jonesboro DWS Office, 2311 E. Nettleton Ave., 870-935-5594.
Jackson and Woodruff counties – Newport DWS Office, 7648 Victory Blvd., Suite B, 870-523-3641.
Mississippi County – Blytheville DWS Office, 2825 S. Division St., 870-762-2035.
Claims for these five counties must be filed at DWS offices from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday beginning Jan. 3 through Feb. 2.
DWS offices also will provide re-employment assistance where appropriate. Claims filed after the deadline will be considered untimely and benefits denied, unless the individual provides good cause for filing after that date.
DUA is available to those who:
Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment.
Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster.
Can establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their principal source of income.
Do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits from any state.
Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster; or became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household.
Each claim is considered individually; therefore, individuals who believe they may be eligible should bring a copy of their government-issued photo identification, Social Security card, the name and address of their last place of employment, and documents verifying income, such as income tax statements, recent pay stubs, W-2 forms or other proof of net income for 2020.
DWS officials understand that because of property losses some claimants may not have the necessary 2020 income information.
Although some delays may result without this information, DWS staff will make every effort to work with DUA claimants to confirm their income information and expedite the claims-taking procedure.
