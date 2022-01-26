LITTLE ROCK — Disaster Unemployment Assistance claims must be filed by Jan. 31 for individuals affected by the severe storms and tornadoes that occurred in Craighead, Jackson, Mississippi, Poinsett and Woodruff counties Dec. 10-11.
Individuals who have temporarily lost jobs because of the disaster and do not qualify for regular unemployment insurance benefits may be eligible for DUA, which provides unemployment benefits up to 28 weeks.
Claims for these counties must be filed from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today through Monday at Division of Workforce Services offices.
For Craighead and Poinsett county residents that office is the Jonesboro DWS office, 2311 E. Nettleton Ave., 870-935-5594; for Jackson and Woodruff counties, the Newport DWS office, 7648 Victory Blvd., Suite B, 870-523-3641; and for Mississippi County, the Blytheville DWS office, 2825 S. Division St., 870-762-2035.
Claims filed after the deadline will be considered untimely and benefits denied, unless the individual provides good cause for filing after the date.
DUA is available to those who:
Worked or were self-employed or were scheduled to begin work or self-employment.
Can no longer work or perform services because of physical damage or destruction to the place of employment as a direct result of the disaster.
Can establish that the work or self-employment they can no longer perform was their principal source of income.
Do not qualify for regular unemployment benefits from any state.
Cannot perform work or self-employment because of an injury as a direct result of the disaster; or became the breadwinner or major support of a household because of the death of the head of household.
Individuals filing should bring copies of their government-issued photo identification, Social Security card, the name and address of their last place of employment, and documents verifying income, such as income tax statements, recent pay stubs, W-2 forms, or other proof of net income for 2020.
Although delays may result, DWS officials understand that because of property losses some claimants may not have the necessary 2020 income information. They will make every effort to work with DUA claimants to confirm their income information and expedite the claims-taking procedure.
