DNSPE purchase awards are announced

JONESBORO — The Bradbury Art Museum, 201 Olympic Drive, on the campus of Arkansas State University has announced the purchase awards for the 26th Delta National Small Prints Exhibition which is on display from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays through March 30. Admission is free. Miranda K. Metcalf served as juror.
Purchase award-winning entries include:
Dr. Mitzi Scotten Purchase Award: “Death and the Printmaker,” by David Avery.
Lindquist Purchase Award: “Robin,” by Janet Badger.
Dr. Mitzi Scotten Purchase Award: “Undocumented,” by Carlos Barberena.
College of Liberal Arts and Communication Purchase Award: “Some Things are Best Forgotten,” by Michael Barnes.
Chancellor’s Purchase Award: “Roadkill Diaries Entry 06: Claw Your Way Out of the Abyss,” by Stephanie Berrie.
Drs. Phylllis and Warren Skaug Purchase Award: “Memory MH,” by Kate Borcherding.
Chucki Bradbury Art Purchase Award: “Balancing Act,” by Robert Creighton.
Les Christensen Excellence in Art Purchase Award: “Watership Down,” by Sarah Dogdal.
Eric & Delanie Atchison Purchase Award: “Kissing Through Windows,” by Jacob Gibson.
Cheryl Wall Trimarchi Purchase Award: “Seeing the Unseen,” by Yuji Hiratsuka.
President’s Purchase Award: “Cicada no. II.,” by Ryan Horvath.
Cultural Steward Purchase Awards winners included “Convergence” by Jayne Reid Jackson, “Circus Orbis Dimensional Showcard Mabelle” by Beauvais Lyons, “Brunch” by Michael Miller, “King of the Grill” by Daniella Napolitano, “Floating Heart” by Akemi Ohira; “Court Square Diner” by DeAnn L. Prosia, “Y Tú / And You” by Beatriz Rodriguez, “Manifested” by Benjamin Selby, “Portrait of the Artist’s Dog, Chester: Dog Scents” by Mark Sisson, “Sue” by Joseph Skinner, “La Danse” by Junli Song, “Talon Show” by Carol Wax and “From the Ground Up” by Brandon Williams.
Sponsorship awards went to “Fever Dancing in Old Days” by Dan Obana, “Porcelain Flowers with The Hague” by Mary Ann Strandell, “Pinaskwi – Butterfly Dancer” by Linda Whitney and “Then IV” by Cleo Wilkinson.
A full-color catalog of the entire exhibition is available to visitors and artists.
