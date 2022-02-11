DNSPE to open for 26th year

JONESBORO — Bradbury Art Museum at Arkansas State University has announced the opening of the annual Delta National Small Prints Exhibition, with a reception set for 5 p.m. Thursday.
The exhibition will continue through March 30. Admission to the reception and the exhibition is free.
Founded in 1996 by Evan Lindquist, with assistance from Jan Bennett Arant, Dr. Ruth Hawkins, Dr. Russ Shain, Dr. Charlott Jones, Curtis Steele, Dr. William Allen, Bill Rowe and John Salvest, the Delta National Small Prints Exhibition, now in its 26th year, is an annual juried print exhibition that features contemporary printmakers from around the world.
According to the announcement “DNSPE has received great acclaim as it has grown to be one of the country’s foremost annual competitions for prints.”
The Delta National Small Prints Exhibition was created with students in mind. It is meant to be a resource for printmaking students and instructors to view and assess contemporary standards of printmaking as they develop over time.
“This creates an environment for learning opportunities and creative thinking, promoting new ideas which stretch the limits of the medium,” Garry Holstein, director of Bradbury Art Museum noted. “In addition, it is an outreach program which serves as a resource for the region, bringing attention to printmaking as a medium but also sharing the variety of stories told by each individual piece.
There are few restrictions to the eligibility of this competition. Photographs are allowed in addition to prints and unusual approaches are encouraged – unique impressions and digital imagery that are historically excluded from print exhibitions.
“This allows and encourages artists to push the limits of printmaking and creatively express themselves in new and revolutionary ways,” Holstein added. “The range of images shown in DNSPE represents the spectrum of contemporary printmaking.”
This year’s juror is Miranda Metcalf, founder and host of “Hello, Print Friend,” a contemporary printmaking podcast.
Metcalf also served for five years as director of Davidson Galleries in Seattle, before moving to Sydney, Australia, and working with Cicada Press.
According to the announcement, “the original concept of DNSPE was developed around a dream to make Jonesboro an epicenter for art and culture. This has proven true in the growth of the significant collection of contemporary prints from around the world.”
BAM strives to give back to the artists who contribute to the exhibition by purchasing a large portion of the show to add to their permanent collection, but it would not be possible without the support of patrons who provide purchase prizes and exhibition support each year.
Each exhibition is represented in a yearly catalog, documenting the history and including statements from each juror explaining their decision-making process.
DNSPE viewing hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Admission is free. For more information about BAM, located in the Fowler Center, 201 Olympic Drive, call the museum at 870-972-3687.
