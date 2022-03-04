MEMPHIS — Playhouse on the Square will present the Henrik Ibsen classic, “A Doll’s House” along with the regional premiere of the continuation of this classic, “A Doll’s House: Part Two” written by Lucas Hnath.
The productions will be performed in repertory March 18 through April 10 at the Circuit Playhouse, 51 S. Cooper St.
Productions will alternate each night Thursday through Saturday. Both productions will run on Sunday.
Playhouse on the Square is the first professional theater company in the mid-south to produce the two productions together.
“Our creative team enjoys a challenge like mounting two productions at the same time, we do it often. With ‘A Doll’s House’ and ‘A Doll’s House Part Two,’ we get a unique opportunity to complete a story in a fun artistic way,” Marcus Cox, director of community relations commented in a press release.
Tickets are available by calling the box office at 901-726-4656 or online at www.playhouseonthesquare.org. Student matinees will be available for “A Doll’s House.”
Special ticket pricing for opening weekend is $27. Pay-what-you-can performances will be March 24 for “A Doll’s House” and March 31 for “Doll’s House: Part Two.”
