JONESBORO — Dollar General has announced that its new store at 6300 Arkansas 141 South is now open.
The store will include both national and private branded products, home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.
To commemorate the opening of the new location, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to the Math &and Science Magnet School in Jonesboro to benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.
Through the partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation will be part of a planned donation of more than 100,000 books across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.
