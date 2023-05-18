PARAGOULD — Dollar General has announced that its store at 1406 Linwood Drive in Paragould is now open.
To commemorate the opening, Dollar General plans to donate 100 new books to Woodrow Wilson Elementary School at 900 W. Emerson St.
A store team plans to drop the books off at the school this week. The books will benefit students ranging from kindergarten to fifth grade.
In partnership with the Kellogg Company, the donation is part of a planned donation of more than 60,000 books in fiscal 2023 across the country to celebrate new DG store openings.
DG is committed to the communities it calls home, supporting literacy and education initiatives through the Dollar General Literacy Foundation. The addition of the Paragould store opens the opportunity for schools, nonprofit organizations and libraries within a 15-mile radius of the store to apply for Dollar General Literacy Foundation grants.
On May 11, the foundation announced it had awarded more than $130,000 in literacy grants in Arkansas as part of its one-day literacy donation of more than $13 million throughout the 47 states in which Dollar General operates, to support adult, family and summer literacy programs.
Area organizations included in the donation were the Piggott Public Library which received $2,500, the Rector Public Library, receiving $1,500, and the Mississippi County Library System in Blytheville, which received $2,000.
The funds may be used to purchase new technology, equipment, books, materials, or software to enhance literacy programs.
For more information about the Dollar General Literacy Foundation and its grant programs, visit www.dgliteracy.com.
