JONESBORO — The College of Agriculture at Arkansas State University has received a gift of nearly $103,000 from Lynn native and A-State alumnus Dr. J.B. Penn. The funds will be used to support a trading program in a partnership between the College of Agriculture and the Neil Griffin College of Business.
The funds will be held by the Arkansas State University System Foundation, Inc., to be used in investments suggested by students.
“Success in business today requires having a firm understanding of the functioning of the financial markets. Hands-on experience greatly facilitates gaining that understanding,” said Penn, who is retired from Deere and Company.
The collaboration will utilize the state-of-the-art Dawson Capital Markets Lab, located in the Griffin College of Business, which allows students to get real-life-like experience in bond and stock trading.
This partnership will be beneficial to students across campus.
“In the College of Agriculture, we agreed to strengthen our hands-on opportunities for students,” said Dr. Mickey LaTour, dean of the College of Agriculture. “We know learning outside the classroom helps students develop practical skills, builds relationships and strengthens their ability to execute future projects.”
Dr. Jim Washam, dean of the Griffin College of Business, said they are excited about the opportunity to partner with the College of Agriculture.
“Given the importance of agricultural business to the regional economy, our two colleges are a natural fit for joint projects,” said Washam.
Penn said it is vital for students to understand how financial markets function in business operations.
“Having a firm understanding of the workings of the financial markets is as important today as knowing the technical production processes,” said Penn.
The funds earned through the program will be reinvested into strategic priorities for the colleges. These include providing scholarships to help students with internships, travel for conferences, experiences and research.
